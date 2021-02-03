$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

