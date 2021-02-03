0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $36.69 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and approximately $854,279.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000220 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00038177 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

