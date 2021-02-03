0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $858,859.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. 0Chain has a market cap of $39.01 million and approximately $858,859.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 132.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041359 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

