$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in RPM International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

