$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,756. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 231,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

