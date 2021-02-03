1,050 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 113,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $84.18.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.