110 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $355.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.45 and its 200-day moving average is $359.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

