115,932 Shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI).

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.