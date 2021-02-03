11,763 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. The Allstate makes up about 1.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

ALL stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,852. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

