$119.05 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post $119.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.20 million. Anaplan posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $444.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.00 million to $444.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $552.26 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

PLAN traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,646. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

