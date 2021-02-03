1,214 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

