12,661 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of SU opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.