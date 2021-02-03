1,320 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

