1,340 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $241.18. 865,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

