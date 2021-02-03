1,349 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 108.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after buying an additional 348,271 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CRWD stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -457.57 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

