13,533 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $3,491,374. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,195. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

