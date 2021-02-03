14,649 Shares in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSE VCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 7,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.