15,000 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Acquired by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ZIX by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 277,571 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 602,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,881. The firm has a market cap of $502.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

