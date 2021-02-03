1,600 Shares in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,374,000.

VPU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,416. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

