$164.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $164.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Kadant reported sales of $182.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $631.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

