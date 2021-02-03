17,018 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

