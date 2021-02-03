$172.35 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $172.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $174.70 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $155.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $451.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $456.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $659.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. CWM LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

