1,753 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

