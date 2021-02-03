$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $197.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.80 million and the lowest is $189.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $786.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.