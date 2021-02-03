1inch Tops 24-Hour Volume of $312.92 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00013187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 101.2% against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $515.95 million and $312.92 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00051595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00139223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00247263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037634 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,013,450 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.