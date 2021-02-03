1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) & Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) Head-To-Head Contrast

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -29.78% -32.15% -11.34% Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 4 9 0 2.69 Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.87%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $276.26 million 25.98 -$52.55 million ($2.84) -19.00 Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 422,000 members in nine markets in the United States; and 7,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hims & Hers Health Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.