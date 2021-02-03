1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,277,032 shares of company stock worth $51,019,959 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.