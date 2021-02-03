1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

FCCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 1,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $166.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FCCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

