$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 223.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

