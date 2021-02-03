$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

FL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,605. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

