$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.05. 400,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,220. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

