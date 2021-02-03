$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $542.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.21. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $335.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.