$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. CSX also reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

