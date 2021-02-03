2,032 Shares in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the period.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,722.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.