2,059 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $171.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.