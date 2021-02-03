207747 (OTC.TO) (OTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

207747 (OTC.TO) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$996.60 million.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 207747 (OTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 207747 (OTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.