20,890 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

