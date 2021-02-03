234 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Copart by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Copart stock opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

