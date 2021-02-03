2,408 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $175.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,405. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $178.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

