2,538 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VT opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $96.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

