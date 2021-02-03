2,853 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,458. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.