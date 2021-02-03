300 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $168.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.