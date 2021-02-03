312 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

