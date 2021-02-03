3,187 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.