3,295 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000.

CFO opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

