3,355 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,977. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

