$337.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $337.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $324.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $553,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $82,094,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,052 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

