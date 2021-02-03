3,407 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.