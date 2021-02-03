$360.30 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $360.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.