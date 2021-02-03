3,789 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCB stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

